Russia stops US nuclear arsenal inspections New START treaty

According to the New START arms limitation pact, Russia has informed the US that it has “temporarily” halted on-site inspections of its strategic nuclear weapons.

The US, according to the Russian foreign ministry, was looking for benefits and had denied Russia the opportunity to conduct inspections on US soil.

It said that the Ukraine crisis and US sanctions on Russia had altered relations between the two nations.

In 2011, the agreement entered into force.

It is the final agreement between the former Cold War foes to reduce their arsenals. The maximum number of long-range nuclear warheads that each nation may use is 1,550.

According to the government, the suspension was permitted by the rules of the treaty “in extraordinary circumstances”.

The suspension comes a week after US President Joe Biden declared himself prepared to cooperate with President Vladimir Putin on a new nuclear armaments pact. The existing one will run out in 2026.

The US was charged with neglecting “existing facts” such “the suspension of normal” aviation links, according to the ministry.

