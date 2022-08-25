Secret letter from the DOJ regarding the Russia investigation advises against accusing Trump of obstruction

Russian special counsel Robert Mueller, a Justice Department memorandum that was previously kept secret recommended that then-President Donald Trump not be charged with hindering the Russia investigation.

Judge criticizes William Barr for managing the Mueller investigation and orders the DOJ to reveal the Trump obstruction memo.

The nine-page memo was written for then-Attorney General William Barr, who received criticism from a federal court for allegedly deciding not to charge President Trump before reading the memo.

Justice officials came to the conclusion that it would be “unusual” to pursue an obstruction prosecution that did not originate from a “separate offense” after Mueller’s team found insufficient evidence to prosecute Trump campaign personnel with plotting with Russia to meddle in the 2016 race.

The March 2019 letter was made public in a redacted form last year, but a federal appeals court mandated that the complete text be made public as a result of a lawsuit filed by a watchdog organization.

Trump’s actions were described as “potentially obstructive conduct” in the DOJ memo, but according to Justice Department officials, they “amounted to attempts to modify the process under which the special counsel investigation progressed rather than efforts to impair or intentionally alter evidence that would adversely impact the special counsel’s ability to obtain and develop evidence.”

It is predicated on the absence of underlying criminal conduct, which is contrary to what Mueller discovered, and waives the issue that there is no precise precedence to compare it to, the group claimed.

Despite finding “many acts by the President that was capable of exerting undue influence over law enforcement investigations,” prosecutors did not conclude in Mueller’s final report that Trump had obstructed the probe.

Among them was Trump’s choice to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017 after he revealed that investigators were looking into potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. In addition, during the investigation, Trump brought up the possibility of firing Mueller.

