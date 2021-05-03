Double Click 970×250

After Ali Ansari got engaged, did Mashal Khan get engaged too?

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 06:46 pm
Adsense 300×600
Mashal Khan engagement

Recently, after pictures of actress Saboor Aly and actor Ali Ansari’s baak pakki ceremony went viral on social media, actress Mashal Khan also hinted at a relationship with Pakistani actor Kasim Khan.

Actress Mashal Khan and Ali Ansari were close friends in the past but the couple, however, separated last year.

Now Mashal Khan has shared some photos on Instagram in which the actress can be seen flaunting a ring on her engagement finger.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mashal Khan (@mashalkh)

It is being speculated that actress Mashal Khan and actor Kasim Khan are in a relationship and they have got engaged, however, this has not been confirmed yet.

But on the other hand, Qasim Khan also shared a beautiful photo with the actress on his Instagram account.

“Do you believe in angels on planet earth. Because I met one,” wrote Kasim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kasim khan (@kasimkhanofficial)

Mashal Khan And Ali Ansari:

Ali Ansai was dating actress Mashal Khan but they both broke up after a very short time. To address the rumours circulating on social media, Mashal Khan had discussed the matter on her Instagram.

She had said, “People follow celebrity couples and get really invested but when they break up they don’t tell you so you are like I have invested myself and now I need to know. But obviously, these things are so personal and something people can’t understand. Breakups are not always violent and aggressive.”

She apologized publicly for not talking about her breakup and said, “I feel bad about not talking about breakup with my fans. I just want to say sorry and if was up to me and if it was not about peoples’ heart I would have surely spoken about it. I hope they understand.”

Saboor Aly And Ali Ansari “Baat Pakki”

Pakistani showbiz industry has another new couple on the block as actress Saboor Aly and actor Ali Ansari treat fans with their Baat Pakki ceremony on May 1st 2021.

Both Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have shared pictures from their Baat Pakki function and fans just can’t get over the lovely couple-duo.

“Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families, I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person. ALHAMDULILLAH, the Fitrat starlet posted on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

On the other hand, the charming actor took to his Instagram to share picture with his wife-to-be.

“Baat Pakki. Honestly, I’m in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I’m happy. “And of everything we created a pair, that perhaps you may remember.” (Qur’an 51:49). From this day forward you should not walk alone,” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

 

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Barcelona: Catholic Church Opens Doors For Ramadan Iftar Dinners
51 mins ago
Barcelona: Catholic Church Opens Doors For Ramadan Iftar Dinners

The pandemic in the Spanish city of Barcelona makes it difficult for...
COVID-19 Nasal Spray
1 hour ago
COVID-19 Nasal Spray: Is It the Best Answer Against the Looming Pandemic?

COVID-19 Nasal Spray: To ward off Coronavirus – a squirt in the...
Minal Khan
1 hour ago
Minal Khan Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

As the coronavirus cases in Pakistan have been increasing day by day,...
PML-N's Demand To Hand Over Polling Box To Army Was Beyond Comprehension: Bilawal
1 hour ago
PML-N’s Demand To Hand Over Polling Box To Army Was Beyond Comprehension: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the main...
Gold Rate
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Pakistan: Price Of Gold Increased On 3rd May 2021

Gold prices have increased on the first day (3rd May 2021) of...
Balochistan: CTD Foils Major Terror Bid In Dera Bugti
2 hours ago
Balochistan: CTD Foils Major Terror Bid In Dera Bugti

In the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Barcelona: Catholic Church Opens Doors For Ramadan Iftar Dinners
51 mins ago
Barcelona: Catholic Church Opens Doors For Ramadan Iftar Dinners

The pandemic in the Spanish city of Barcelona makes it difficult for...
COVID-19 Nasal Spray
1 hour ago
COVID-19 Nasal Spray: Is It the Best Answer Against the Looming Pandemic?

COVID-19 Nasal Spray: To ward off Coronavirus – a squirt in the...
Minal Khan
1 hour ago
Minal Khan Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

As the coronavirus cases in Pakistan have been increasing day by day,...
PML-N's Demand To Hand Over Polling Box To Army Was Beyond Comprehension: Bilawal
1 hour ago
PML-N’s Demand To Hand Over Polling Box To Army Was Beyond Comprehension: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the main...