Sri Lanka cricketers refuse to sign new contracts

22nd May, 2021. 04:10 pm
All  Sri Lankan cricket team have refused to sign a new central contract

All 24 cricketers who had been given new contracts by their Sri Lanka cricket board have refused to sign on the dotted line.

Claiming a developing crisis in Sri Lankan cricket. “lack of transparency in the manner in which the contract categories have been allocated”.

In the statement issued on behalf of the cricketers, attorney Nishan Sydney Premathiratne said the players are “not in agreement to sign unfair and non-transparent contracts and urge SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) to not hold the players at gunpoint or give the players such ultimatums”.

The players have been given until June 3 to sign the contracts, according to international media

If the cricketers do not sign the contracts offered to them by the June 3 deadline, a “tour contract” for the forthcoming series in England seems the likeliest outcome – essentially a temporary measure while the main, central contracts are negotiated.

The players are clearly not happy with how the pay-cut episode has panned out, as they feel even the board is equally responsible for not managing its players properly. The elite players in the team also added that structure and politics within the board are what actually brought the downfall of the team in the last two to three years.

Sri Lanka is set to play Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series which is set to begin on Sunday, May 23.

 

