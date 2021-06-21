Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for its electric flying race car

Electric air racing has just taken a big step forward. According to The media, Airspeeder just completed the first test flight of their Alauda Aeronautics Mk3 electric flying race car. An uncrewed version of the eVTOL aircraft was flown over southern Australia, with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority keeping an eye on the test.

Airspeeder can reach elevations of up to 1,640 feet and achieve 62 mph in 2.8 seconds. Remote pilots navigate virtual courses in a cockpit-like environment, with LiDAR and radar assisting in collision avoidance. Most importantly, the design is intended to minimize downtime. While the Airspeeder racer can only fly for up to 15 minutes on a single charge, teams can swap batteries within 20 seconds.

The test flight of Airspeeder clears the way for a three-event EXA uncrewed racing series, which will begin later in 2021 and involve up to four teams with two pilots each. Data from those events, using dummy “telerobotics” avatars in cockpits, would lead to directly human-piloted races in 2022.