Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Connect Your iPhone to This Wifi Network at Your Own Risk

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 11:25 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Connect Your iPhone to This Wifi Network at Your Own Risk

Connecting to a wifi network with the name “% p % s % s % s % s % n” causes a bug and destroys the wifi functionality on your iPhone. Fortunately, you can correct it.

If you have an iPhone, be careful of an unusual wifi network called “% p % s % s % s % s % n.” This name produces a troublesome bug. If you don’t want your phone’s wifi to shut down, don’t connect to this network.

Carl Schou, a security researcher, discovered the defect and reported it on Twitter. Schou claimed that after joining the network “% p % s % s % s % s % s % n,” his iPhone’s wifi functionality was permanently disabled. The problem also affects iPads and services such as AirDrop. Even after rebooting or changing the SSID of the hotspot, the devices are unable to connect to wifi networks.

Schou did not specify how he discovered the problem, but it was verified by other Twitter users who attempted to join a wifi network with that name. When linked to the same network, the wifi on Android phones does not appear to break.

Fortunately, the defect does not appear to cause permanent damage to your Apple hardware and is easily repairable.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dollar to INR
4 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 21st June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.25 (Last updated on 21st...
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears
8 mins ago
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears

President Ashraf Ghani will meet US President Joe Biden on Friday at...
USD TO GBP
12 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 21st June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for electric flying race
17 mins ago
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for its electric flying race car

Electric air racing has just taken a big step forward. According to...
USD TO KWD
20 mins ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 21st June 2021

Today USD TO KWD: Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Dollar to QAR
25 mins ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 21st June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to INR
4 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 21st June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.25 (Last updated on 21st...
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears
8 mins ago
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears

President Ashraf Ghani will meet US President Joe Biden on Friday at...
USD TO GBP
12 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 21st June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for electric flying race
17 mins ago
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for its electric flying race car

Electric air racing has just taken a big step forward. According to...