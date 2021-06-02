Huawei officially teases P50 series Flagship Phone at HarmonyOS event

During Huawei’s HarmonyOS event, the company teased upcoming P50 series flagship phone. Some specification were also shown, and it didn’t talk pricing and release date, but the sizzle reel did reveal a close-up look at its interesting camera array.

The promo is a slow pan, showing the quad camera system of the Huawei P50 Pro, concluding with a wide view of the phone on a sunset horizon, seen below.

Huawei shares that the P50 series have beautiful, light and thin design that they raise the bar in terms of phone photography. However, there was no official word on when the P50 series will debut.

The company claims it will “lift mobile photography to a new level.” Given that the size of the camera bump seems to have increased compared to the P40 Pro Plus (which we deemed “the smartphone zoom king”) it seems reasonable that Huawei might have crammed some even larger sensors and lenses in the P50.

The Huawei P50 series will feature a 1-inch camera sensor, namely the Sony IMX800. Looking at a screengrab from the video the quad camera on the Huawei P50 will go from 18mm to 125mm, suggesting a 5x periscope zoom would account for the long end.