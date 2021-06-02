Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Huawei officially teases P50 series Flagship Phone at HarmonyOS event

Shariq Tahir

02nd Jun, 2021. 11:47 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Huawei P50

During Huawei’s HarmonyOS event, the company teased upcoming P50 series flagship phone. Some specification were also shown, and it didn’t talk pricing and release date, but the sizzle reel did reveal a close-up look at its interesting camera array.

The promo is a slow pan, showing the quad camera system of the Huawei P50 Pro, concluding with a wide view of the phone on a sunset horizon, seen below.

Huawei P50

Huawei shares that the P50 series have beautiful, light and thin design that they raise the bar in terms of phone photography. However, there was no official word on when the P50 series will debut.

The company claims it will “lift mobile photography to a new level.” Given that the size of the camera bump seems to have increased compared to the P40 Pro Plus (which we deemed “the smartphone zoom king”) it seems reasonable that Huawei might have crammed some even larger sensors and lenses in the P50.

The Huawei P50 series will feature a 1-inch camera sensor, namely the Sony IMX800. Looking at a screengrab from the video the quad camera on the Huawei P50 will go from 18mm to 125mm, suggesting a 5x periscope zoom would account for the long end.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Vaccines and Blood Clots
3 hours ago
Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources...
Horoscope Today
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Arshad Malik PIA CEO
7 hours ago
“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have...
Daren Sammy own fragrance
7 hours ago
Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...