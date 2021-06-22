Khushi Kapoor channels her inner Ariana Grande after ‘listening’ to pop star for a day

Khushi Kapoor is the younger sister of Jhanvi Kapoor.

Khushi is famous for her fashion sense and diversified looks, she has been showing her stylish side from time to time on Instagram.

The star kid has made her page public a few months back and since then her posts go viral in no time.

Recently, Khushi took to her Instagram page and shared a photo feeding her inner Ariana Grande.

She posted a detailed photo in which she styled her hair in a high ponytail just like the pop star.

In the photo, Khushi is seen wearing a pink scrunchie around her hair and selected pink smokey eyes.

She captioned the pictures shared on Instagram as “Me after listening to Ariana Grande for a day.”

Whereas Khushi is completing her schooling in New York at the moment, she has further plans to follow the footpaths of her mom Sridevi and sister Janhvi of becoming an actor.