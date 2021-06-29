Double Click 728 x 90
Mystery Behind Hareem Shah’s Secret Husband, Solved

Raba NoorWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 06:29 pm
Hareem Shah recently shared a photo on Instagram of two hands belonging to a man and woman. The photo went viral and the male hand in the photo was considered to be Hareem’s husband’s. The truth has come out in this regard.

Regarding the photo shared on Hareem Shah’s Instagram account, businessman Hassan Iqbal claims that the hand in the photo is his.

Hassan Iqbal claimed that the watch and ring in the male hand in the viral photo are both his, while the hand of the woman is his friend’s instead of Hareem’s.

Hassan Iqbal said that he did not know where Hareem Shah took this picture from. Hareem herself has admitted that this picture has nothing to do with her marriage.

It may be recalled that Hassan Iqbal has been seen with Hareem Shah in various Tik Tok videos before.

Yesterday, talk show star Hareem Shah claimed to be married to a Sindh minister and said that she would reveal his name soon.

Hareem Shah shared a picture of herself in a bridal dress and a picture of a woman’s hand on a man’s hand on social media.

