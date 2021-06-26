Sajal Ali called ‘haseena’ by Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi’s comments on Sajal Ali’s recent photos have showed that she too is in admiration of her exquisiteness as the rest of us.

“Hai main mar javaan,” the Bollywood experienced actress commented on a photo from Sajal’s latest photoshoot.

She posted two photos on her Instagram.

Shabana Azmi commented on another photo: haseena.

Sajal has captured eyes all over the world with her beauty and talent.

Sajal has not only won the hearts of Pakistanis but has also received enormous love from across the border.

She has acted in many Pakistani dramas and some of her best acting skills can be seen in dramas like O Rangreza, Gul e Rana, Chup Raho, and Alif.

Her Bollywood debut was in the movie Mom with Sri Devi and Adnan Siddique as co-starts.