Twitter fixes issue that disabled ‘latest tweets’ timeline

Some users believed Twitter had disabled the ability to switch between an algorithmic and chronological feed while using its web client due to a bug. People took to the service throughout the day to express their displeasure after discovering that the star icon, which allows you to switch between the two feeds, was missing from their interface.

Tweets in chronological order on web has been fixed –– the option to switch your Home timeline view to latest Tweets first was removed for some of you on web. We’ve fixed this and the option should now be available again for everyone. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 29, 2021

The bug appears to have only affected just a few people, but that didn’t stop several media sources from reporting that, according to an old support document, Twitter was removing the newest tweets view off its website entirely. Kayvon Beykpour of Twitter and the company’s official help account later addressed the problem, stating that there was a software issue that had been resolved.

The fact that so many individuals were angered by this incident shows how many people want to see tweets in the order they were sent out. Many people rely on the platform’s chronological timeline to keep up with breaking news. That is something Twitter realized in 2018 when it began exploring a means for users to flip between the two feeds.

On the other hand, Twitter began testing a feature that allows you to submit tweets to Instagram Stories using the iOS share sheet at the end of 2020. Now, more than a year later, the company is making that feature available to all iOS users. You can get to it by clicking the share button, which is located beneath every tweet, and then selecting the Instagram Stories option at the bottom of the menu.

pls stop posting screenshots of Tweets on IG Stories. you can now share Tweets directly on iOS. -management pic.twitter.com/wpjnElsRTK — Twitter (@Twitter) June 22, 2021

The tweets you share to Instagram end up as non-interactive items in your Stories in the current iteration, and you can’t tap on one to see it in its original context on Twitter. So, the feature does little to encourage people to return to Twitter, it does make tweets more legible in their final Stories form. It also means you won’t have to worry about clogging up your camera roll with screenshots.