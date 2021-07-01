Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing App

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 03:07 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app

Instagram, like many other media firms before it, is preparing to adopt video as its primary content format, according to the platform’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, on Wednesday.

TikTok and YouTube have achieved explosive success with influencer-driven video content, and they have emerged as serious competitors for Instagram.

In response, Mosseri stated that Instagram intends to deploy many freshly developed initiatives to stay relevant, including experimenting with recommending full-screen videos in users’ feeds, including those from accounts they do not already follow.

“We’re also going to be experimenting with how do we embrace video more broadly — full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile-first video,” Mosseri said in a video.

“You’ll see us do a number of things, or experiment with a number of things in this space over the coming months.”

“We’re no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app,” he added.

Instagram is progressing. It is all ready to begin testing a new feature that will put items into your primary feed that you may not have asked for or even desired. Instagram wants to give you some control over the entire process while still controlling what you see.

However, the company has stated that its previous experiment with the suggested posts feature was so successful that it has pushed it to go further down that path. The former suggested posts test had restricted them – right at the end. It is now considering bringing them up.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Nida Dar century of T20I wickets
4 mins ago
PCB Felicitates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has felicitated Nida Dar on becoming the...
Bilal Abbas
17 mins ago
Bilal Abbas requests to keep him out of Sensational headlines

The leading actor, Bilal Abbas Khan spoke up about the media and...
Renault intends to electrify two-thirds of its vehicles by 2025
18 mins ago
Renault intends to electrify two-thirds of its vehicles by 2025

Renault has been providing signs that it plans to speed up its...
TikTok responds to SHC's ban in Pakistan
24 mins ago
TikTok issues statement In Response To The Ban Imposed by SHC

Tiktok has issued a response message to the Sindh High Court's (SHC)...
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support
26 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support

The next Fan Edition of the Galaxy series Samsung Galaxy S21 FE...
Fruits benefits
41 mins ago
Food which strengthens your immune system during monsoon

As much as we love the monsoon season, it brings a lot...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Nida Dar century of T20I wickets
4 mins ago
PCB Felicitates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has felicitated Nida Dar on becoming the...
Bilal Abbas
17 mins ago
Bilal Abbas requests to keep him out of Sensational headlines

The leading actor, Bilal Abbas Khan spoke up about the media and...
Pakistan
18 mins ago
‘Pakistan won’t allow anyone to use its land against another country’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan would not allow...
Renault intends to electrify two-thirds of its vehicles by 2025
18 mins ago
Renault intends to electrify two-thirds of its vehicles by 2025

Renault has been providing signs that it plans to speed up its...