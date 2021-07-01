Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing App

Instagram, like many other media firms before it, is preparing to adopt video as its primary content format, according to the platform’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, on Wednesday.

TikTok and YouTube have achieved explosive success with influencer-driven video content, and they have emerged as serious competitors for Instagram.

In response, Mosseri stated that Instagram intends to deploy many freshly developed initiatives to stay relevant, including experimenting with recommending full-screen videos in users’ feeds, including those from accounts they do not already follow.

“We’re also going to be experimenting with how do we embrace video more broadly — full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile-first video,” Mosseri said in a video.

“You’ll see us do a number of things, or experiment with a number of things in this space over the coming months.”

“We’re no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app,” he added.

Instagram is progressing. It is all ready to begin testing a new feature that will put items into your primary feed that you may not have asked for or even desired. Instagram wants to give you some control over the entire process while still controlling what you see.

However, the company has stated that its previous experiment with the suggested posts feature was so successful that it has pushed it to go further down that path. The former suggested posts test had restricted them – right at the end. It is now considering bringing them up.