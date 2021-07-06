Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 12:41 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features

Realme C21Y is yet another addition to the Realme C-series. It has great features at a budget-friendly price. It is basically based on Realme C21, which was launched in Pakistan back in March. The new Realme phone comes with an even cheaper price tag compared to Realme C21.

It made its official debut in Vietnam on July 2. Realme C21Y offers basic features only with a MediaTek silicon chipset. The 12nm Tiger T610 is clocked to 1.8GHz. It comes in a 4GB+64GB variant, with up to 256GB expandable storage.

The phone is powered by a huge 5,000 mAh battery that does not support a fast charge. However, Realme C21Y can reverse charge other devices while on the go. It uses an old micro-USB interface. Like other Realme phones, it runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme C21Y is certified by TÜV Rheinland for the quality and durability of prolonging usability. However, there is nothing new in terms of design. The body looks hefty and is 9.1mm thick. The phone weighs 200g.

It has a 6.5-inch notched IPS LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness and a 720P resolution. It has a plastic back featuring a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Realme C21Y is offered in Blue and Black colors.

The phone features a triple-rear camera setup with a 13MP main camera and two low-resolution cameras for macro and B&W modes. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter inside the notch.

Realme C21Y starts from 3,490,000 Vietnamese Dong (approximately Rs24,000).

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

OPPO F19 Gets a Huge Price Cut of Rs5,000 as an EID Offer
46 mins ago
OPPO F19 Gets a Huge Price Cut of Rs5,000 as an EID Offer

OPPO F19 and OPPO F19 pro were launched by OPPO in Pakistan...
TECNO Spark 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s; Budget-Friendly Smartphones Under RS20,000
1 hour ago
TECNO Spark 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s; Budget-Friendly Smartphones Under RS20,000

TECNO Spark 7 or Samsung Galaxy A02s? Which one to choose? Since...
Samsung Galaxy M22 Shows up on European Samsung Store; Revealing Pricing and Specs
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy M22 Shows up on European Samsung Store; Revealing Pricing and Specs

Samsung Galaxy M22 is the next phone in the M-series. It was...
Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung
21 hours ago
Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ is manufactured using Samsung’s 5nm LPE process. It looks...
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed
23 hours ago
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed

Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 2 limited editions were launched by...
One UI 4.0 Beta Program Rumours Frustratingly Vague; No Official Announcement from Samsung
1 day ago
One UI 4.0 Beta Program Rumours Frustratingly Vague; No Official Announcement from Samsung as of yet

One UI 4.0 is going to be the next major upgrade for...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

UAE Dirham to INR
15 mins ago
UAE Dirham to INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham rate in Indian Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.24 INR....
Dollar to INR
19 mins ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.36 (Last updated on 6th...
Shafqat Mahmood
22 mins ago
“Stop making trends on social media & Focus On Studies,” Advises Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has advised Pakistani students to stop demanding...
Gigi Hadid eye makeup
24 mins ago
Gigi Hadid asks paparazzi to avoid from photographing Khai

Gigi Hadid wrote a long letter to the media, urging that they...