Renault intends to electrify two-thirds of its vehicles by 2025

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 03:18 pm
Renault has been providing signs that it plans to speed up its EV projects, and it’s now clear how aggressive the company will be. The French automaker now aims 65 percent of its lineup to be electrified by 2025, potentially the “greenest” car mix in Europe, and well exceeding an earlier aim of 30 percent.

Its plans focus on a portfolio of ten new electric cars, including the reborn 5, the 4ever (a modern Renault 4), and a Mégane EV.

By 2030, up to 90% of cars in Renault’s brand stable (Alpine and Dacia) should be electrified.

Making EVs more accessible is a key component of the goal. Renault is developing a new platform (CMF-BEV) that, when compared to the Zoe, should save costs by a third thanks to an interchangeable battery, a “right-sized” 100kW powertrain, and borrowed components from conventional cars.

Renault is also focused on more competent and affordable components, such as more efficient nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries (with a 20% greater range versus alternatives) and an all-in-one powertrain that is about half the size of the previous generation while costing 30% less.

Renault also hopes to reduce the cost of recycling EV batteries to one-third of what it is now by 2030 and to have its Mobilize brand reuse batteries for stationary energy storage.

 

