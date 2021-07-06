Double Click 728 x 90
REvil Gang Takes Responsibility for the Massive Kaseya Attack and Demands a $70 Million Ransom

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 12:24 pm
The REvil ransomware gang has claimed responsibility for the Kaseya attack, which has affected over 1,000 businesses globally and prompted an inquiry by US government authorities. The hackers are demanding a $70 million bitcoin ransom in exchange for the release of a public universal decryptor that will unlock all affected computers.

According to the Record, REvil released a note on its dark web blog taking credit for the attack. The ransomware group, which had been suspected of being the culprit before it went public, also revealed more details about the suspected extent of the attack, saying that over one million computers were affected. Last Friday, Kaseya reported the attack.

REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, is a well-known cybercriminal group that has used ransomware to target high-profile firms such as Apple and Acer. It most recently targeted JBS, the world’s largest meat processing company, which paid it $11 million in bitcoin to mitigate the fallout and protect its data.

The REvil group said, “On Friday (02.07.2021) we launched an attack on MSP providers. More than a million systems were infected.”

“If anyone wants to negotiate about universal decryptor–our price is 70 000 000$ in BTC and we will publish publicly decryptor that decrypts files of all victims, so everyone will be able to recover from attack in less than an hour. If you are interested in such a deal–contact us using victims ‘readme’ file instructions.”

On Monday, Dana Liedholm, a Kaseya spokesperson, told media that the FBI and other independent groups had said with confidence that REvil was responsible for the attack and that the company trusted these experts.

“Regarding ransom, we are not commenting on this as it’s a criminal investigation and we can’t at this time,” Liedholm said.

 

