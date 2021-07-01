Samsung Galaxy A03s coming soon with thumbprint security

The Samsung Galaxy A02s was released last year, and the company will shortly release a new entry-level phone. In May, prototype-based product mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked. And it’s now been certified, indicating that it’ll be released soon.

Under the model designation SM-A037F, the Samsung Galaxy A03s is openly listed on the Bluetooth SIG database. It doesn’t contain any system information because it’s a connectivity certification.

The A03s’ model number and Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities are confirmed in the documentation. Because ‘s’ variants are often more expensive, the Galaxy A03s has a higher-end feature sheet than the Galaxy A03.

We also know that the Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 720P resolution. A notch seeps into the display, housing a 5MP selfie camera. It’s encircled with a medium-weight bezel.

Previously, Samsung’s entry-level devices lacked fingerprint security, but that is no longer the case with the Galaxy A03s. It’s the first A0x model to include the feature at a Samsung-friendly price. The scanner and the power button have been combined. Another long-overdue change is the USB interface, which now employs a modern USB-C port rather than the out-of-date MicroUSB port.

A triple camera is installed on a rectangular plate on the rear of the Galaxy A03s. For portrait and macro images, we’re looking at a standard setup with a 13MP wide sensor and two low-res 2MP sensors. So far, no internal specifications or pricing information has surfaced.