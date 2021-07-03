Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sony will continue to sell PSP games on PS3 and PS Vita stores

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 12:36 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Sony will continue to sell PSP games on PS3 and PS Vita stores

You won’t be losing access to digital PSP games anytime soon. When Sony reversed its April decision to close the PS3 and PS Vita stores, it also stated that the “PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2nd, 2021, as planned.”

While this may be taken as Sony halting all PSP downloads, the new language that has appeared on both the US and UK PlayStation websites (as spotted by Kotaku) suggests that this is not the case.

The PSP game store closed in 2016, but titles for the platform are still available through the PS3 and PS Vita stores. Now that those storefronts aren’t going away, you’ll be able to get PSP games from them in the future, though there will be some limitations.

Starting on July 6th, you will no longer be able to search for games or make in-game purchases on the PSP.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works
2 mins ago
A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works

Trains having a long-standing records of connecting people through a continuing technique...
Android users can scan documents and pictures to PDFs, here’s how?
2 mins ago
Android users can scan documents and pictures to PDFs, here’s how?

We are all aware that the Google Drive app may be used...
Gulf of Mexico Is on Fire near Pemex's offshore oil field
25 mins ago
Gulf of Mexico Is on Fire near Pemex’s offshore oil field

A damaged undersea pipeline triggered a fire near Pemex offshore oil field...
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost
28 mins ago
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Khyber Pukhtunkhwa for treating  250,439 patients...
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce
41 mins ago
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce

Bollywood Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, 56, and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao,...
Adorable and cute little fan won the heart of Babar Azam
51 mins ago
Adorable and cute little fan wins the heart of Babar Azam

National cricket team captain Babar Azam responded to a loving message from...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works
2 mins ago
A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works

Trains having a long-standing records of connecting people through a continuing technique...
Android users can scan documents and pictures to PDFs, here’s how?
2 mins ago
Android users can scan documents and pictures to PDFs, here’s how?

We are all aware that the Google Drive app may be used...
Gulf of Mexico Is on Fire near Pemex's offshore oil field
25 mins ago
Gulf of Mexico Is on Fire near Pemex’s offshore oil field

A damaged undersea pipeline triggered a fire near Pemex offshore oil field...
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost
28 mins ago
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Khyber Pukhtunkhwa for treating  250,439 patients...