Sony will continue to sell PSP games on PS3 and PS Vita stores

You won’t be losing access to digital PSP games anytime soon. When Sony reversed its April decision to close the PS3 and PS Vita stores, it also stated that the “PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2nd, 2021, as planned.”

While this may be taken as Sony halting all PSP downloads, the new language that has appeared on both the US and UK PlayStation websites (as spotted by Kotaku) suggests that this is not the case.

The PSP game store closed in 2016, but titles for the platform are still available through the PS3 and PS Vita stores. Now that those storefronts aren’t going away, you’ll be able to get PSP games from them in the future, though there will be some limitations.

Starting on July 6th, you will no longer be able to search for games or make in-game purchases on the PSP.