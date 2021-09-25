Ice cream lovers could be rewarded £1,000 to indulge in the sweet delight

Fans of ice cream might be rewarded up to £1,000 for their indulgence. Wheyhey is looking for someone to participate in a study to see if the sweet-toothed can attain the same levels of satisfaction if they swap their favourite flavours for sugar-free alternatives to celebrate National Ice Cream Month this month.

The selected applicant will sample a variety of sugar-free ice cream flavours and keep note of their satisfaction levels, which will be compared to sugary counterparts’ results.

Founder of Wheyhey Damien Kennedy, said, “Our main aim at Wheyhey is to show our community that you don’t have to compromise on taste when living a healthy lifestyle.”

“With many of us in the UK consuming more sugar than we should, we’re proud to offer a sugar-free, high-protein alternative that delivers in both taste and texture.”

Participants must be between the ages of 18 and 60 and have no pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, or hyperthyroidism.

John Harrison is an American ice cream taster, who worked for ice cream company Dreyer’s as its “Official Taste Tester”.

Harrison joined Dreyer’s in 1957, serving until his retirement in 2010. He tasted an average of sixty flavours daily. Harrison does not consume and instead spits it out.

Based on his estimates, he has tasted a few hundred million gallons at Dreyer’s. He has aided in the creation of more than one hundred unique flavours; one source reports that he invented the flavour Cookies n’ Cream.

According to a World report on Harrison, “his taste buds are so fine-tuned he can immediately taste the difference between 12-per cent and 11.5-per cent butterfat in a product.”

The report also described him as the “most popular ice cream man in America”.