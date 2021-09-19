Inspired by whom Yasir Hussain proposed to Iqra Aziz

Leading Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has revealed that he was inspired by well-known actor and singer Farhan Saeed and proposed to Iqra Aziz.

Controversial Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has said in an interview about himself and Iqra Aziz how he offered marriage to Iqra Aziz.

During the talk show, Yasir Hussain said, “I did not believe in proposing to him like in movies and fairy tales that a servant is sitting on his knees and offering flowers and offering marriage.

” Yasir Hussain added, “Then they thought that if Iqra Aziz is interested and she wants to do so, then why don’t they propose such Iqra Aziz on their knees.” It may be that Yasir Hussain is hosting well-known actor sisters Mawra Hussain and Urwa Hussain. During Yasir Hussain’s interview, Marwa says about her sister’s husband that no one can do as Farhan Saeed offered her marriage. “Her brother-in-law, Farhan Saeed, knelt in front of the Eiffel Tower and offered to proposed Urwa, to which all Parisians applauded,” she said.