Karachi is sinking, the city calls for help

Late moonson in Karachi has caused flooding in different areas of the city today.

However, Rain was reported in a large number of areas in the city today, including Nagan Chowrangi, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, DHA Phase-II, Saadi Town, and Kemari including many others.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rains and thunderstorms in numerous parts of the city.

Why is Karachi sinking?

The Administrations are usually found blaming the devastating floods on sudden climate change every year.

This monsoon season had brought much less rainfall to Karachi than on previous years. Still, streets turned into heavy rivers, cars and homes were washed away, people were stuck in hours-long traffic with the threat of electrocution still standing.

The complete system of the city was washed out in just one day of rain.

This particular occurrence has raised two questions.

One, even though with a lesser volume of rainfall, why has Karachi been shattered?

Two, why is the prediction of rainfall from MET department is never taken seriously.

Due to a major lack of housing, informal housing was established along the nalas into where sewage was discharged.

This informal settlement residents started to casually obtain the solid waste from the municipal authorities and dense it along the nala limits to shelter them and to create land for their homes.

The lack of rainwater drainages has caused Karachi to sink.

However, these trunks remain dry because the sewage continues to flow in the stormwater drains.

However, climate change only adds to the perseverance of addressing Karachi’s worsening floods every year, causing deaths and damage to the assets.

This is high time for the government to take action against the major issues causing the flooding in the monsoon season.