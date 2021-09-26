Mohammad Hafeez: ‘My biggest dream is to win WC for Pakistan’
Pakistani cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez said that the biggest dream of his life is to win the World Cup for his country.
He wanted to be a part of Pakistan’s World Cup-winning squad, and this is something missing in his career so far.
Mohammad Hafeez said, “My biggest dream is to win World Cup for my team. This is something missing in my long career and I wish to fulfil this dream,”
“I don’t have any longer-term plans for now. My all focus is currently on this T20 World Cup. I will try my best to give a match-winning performance for my team,”
While talking about Pakistan’s chance to win T20 World Cup 2021, He showed immense confidence in the national team’s victory.
“Our team is good and I am really looking forward to the mega event. One thing is for sure, Pakistan will be among four teams to play knock stage. I can’t predict the rest of the three but I am sure about Pakistan,”
