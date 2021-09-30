Pakistan Army captain martyred during Tank IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Army captain was martyred during a military operation (IBO) in the Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement on Thursday that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the district on the reported presence of terrorists.

Pakistan Army team cordoned off the area and conducted an operation, following which an intense fire exchange occurred between the two sides.

According to the ISPR, Captain Sikandar, age 27 years from Pakpattan, embraced martyrdom during the operation.

A commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Khawaza Din alias Sher Khan was also killed during the exchange of fire. Meanwhile, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from terrorists’ hideouts.

Earlier in September this year, two Pakistani Army soldiers were martyred during an improvised explosive device (IED) attack when the security forces were conducting a clearance operation in the North Waziristan district of K-P.