Pakistan’s forex reserves fall $663 million to $26.402 billion
KARACHI: Pakistan’s liquid foreign exchange reserves decreased $663 million to $26.402 billion by the week ended September 17, 2021, The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves of the country were $27.065 billion by the week ended September 10, 2021.
The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank also fell $480 million to $19.543 billion by the week ended September 17, 2021, compared with $20.023 billion a week ago.
The State Bank attributed the decline in the foreign exchange reserves, mainly due to external payments.
The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks came down $183 million to $6.859 billion by the week ended September 17, 2021, compared with $7.042 billion a week ago.
Read More
Govt making all-out efforts to provide security to Chinese investors: minister
ISLAMABAD: The government is making all-out efforts to provide foolproof security to...
Altcoins rush as cryptocurrency market regains steam
The cryptocurrency market was active together with equities, a day after the...
Bitcoin.org gets hacked by online scammers
The first website about bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin.org, got hacked by online scammers...
ECC approves Kamyab Pakistan Programme; 40% payment of IPPs dues
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet formally approved the...
UAE enables crypto trading in an economic free zone in Dubai
Financial regulators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reached an arrangement...