Pakistan’s forex reserves fall $663 million to $26.402 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s liquid foreign exchange reserves decreased $663 million to $26.402 billion by the week ended September 17, 2021, The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country were $27.065 billion by the week ended September 10, 2021.

The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank also fell $480 million to $19.543 billion by the week ended September 17, 2021, compared with $20.023 billion a week ago.

The State Bank attributed the decline in the foreign exchange reserves, mainly due to external payments.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks came down $183 million to $6.859 billion by the week ended September 17, 2021, compared with $7.042 billion a week ago.