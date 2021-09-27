People in the New Town of Kolkata go fishing on flooded streets

People in Kolkata’s New Town go fishing on flooded streets

The natives surprised everyone by catching some large fish, including Katla (Carp). Even though the heavy rains have ended in Kolkata, areas of the city remain flooded as a result of the city’s highest September rainfall in over a decade.

While most residents are still concerned about the flooding, a handful has sought to find some solace by catching fish in the flooded areas.

A popular video shows a few New Town residents casting nets on the main thoroughfare. They actually got some big fish, including Katla, much to everyone’s astonishment (Carp).

A local resident, Piu Mondol, shared the bizarre incident on Facebook, showing a man standing on the pavement scooping out a large load of fish.

According to her post, she first observed fish in the flooded street on Tuesday evening, just as other neighbors were getting excited and casting their nets.

Mondol claimed they grabbed roughly 15kg of fish from the flooded area between Karigori Bhawan and Axis Mall, admitting it was the first time she had seen anything like it. She went on to say that they fished till 4 a.m.

Locals say the fish got into the streets when rainfall caused water in surrounding ponds to overflow. The next day, Mondol told local media, massive quantities of fresh fish were distributed among the residents of the area.

Meanwhile, residents in the Salt Lake and New Town areas claim that strong rains have never caused water to enter their homes. Residents in these areas have been on the receiving end as the two channels that drain water from New Town – Bagjola and Kestopur canals – have been overflowing with stormwater.

