PITB, PJHF sign deal to digitalise work processes
LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation (PJHF) have signed an agreement to digitalise the key work processes of PJHF, a statement said.
PITB’s IT Operations director general Faisal Yousaf and PJHF managing director Shahid Farid signed the document on behalf of their respective organisations, it added.
Punjab Information and Culture secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar presided over the ceremony at the Punjab Civil Secretariat.
Under the agreement, PITB will extend its support by digitalising and automating the system at PJHF to enhance the efficiency and optimise the workflow and services.
It will also help minimise nepotism and pilferage by ensuring transparency through real-time reporting and uniformity in records across the societies.
In particular, PITB will develop a comprehensive ERP software to cater to all the tasks related to property management, accounts and human resource departments.
The new system for PJHF will automate the manual and repetitive tasks by replacing the old accounting software and digitalisation of the HR system.
The digitalisation of all the documents related to the plots in the societies of PJHF and the digitalisation of members’ particulars will improve service delivery and informed decision making, it added.
