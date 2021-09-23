PM Boris Johnson highlights PM Imran Khan’s 10 billion tree project at UN

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has highlighted Pakistan’s 10 billion trees project during his speech at the United Nations.

This is another acknowledgment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s determinations to counter the effects of climate change in the region.

Boris Johnson stated to follow the example of Imran Khan to plant 10 billion trees and told world leaders that humankind has to “grow up” and handle climate change.

“I invite everybody to follow the example of Imran Khan of Pakistan who has pledged to plant 10 billion trees,” he said.

The billion tree project has been accredited internationally as a much-needed step towards minimizing ecological losses.

During his speech to the UN General Assembly, Johnson stated that it’s now or never if the world is to meet its goal of restraining the global temperature escalation to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

However, Prime Minister Johnson is owing to host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in six weeks’ time.

He is spending his trip to UN Headquarters in New York to press governments for harder emissions-cutting objectives and more money to help poor countries clean up their economies.

The British leader made a sequence of calls for action to the UN member states, including:

to restrain the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees;

to pledge collectively to achieve carbon neutrality – net zero – by the middle of the century;

all countries to step up and commit to very substantial carbon reductions by 2030, in particular with coal, cars, cash, and trees;

the developing world to end the use of coal power by 2040 and the developed world to do so by 2030;

China to phase out the domestic use of coal;

only zero-emission vehicles to be on sale across the world by 2040;

every country to cut carbon by 68%;

to halt and reverse the loss of trees and biodiversity by 2030;

all nations to follow the example of Prime Minister Imran Khan to plant 10 billion trees, and,

Governments to work with financial institutions – the IMF and the World Bank – to leverage trillions of dollars in the private sector.

Johnson finished his speech with an appeal for world leaders to do right by the next generations.