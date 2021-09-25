Qatar Airways will begin Almaty flights in November

Qatar Airways will begin scheduled passenger flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, on November 19th.

The new service will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft with 12 business class seats and 132 economy seats.

Passengers flying to and from Almaty will be able to connect to over 140 destinations via Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways group chief executive said, “We are proud to bring our award-winning services to Kazakhstan, adding this unique destination to our growing network.”

“This new service reinforces the warm relations between Qatar and Kazakhstan, and reaffirms our commitment to further developing trade and tourism between our two great countries,” he added.

Kazakhstan is the central Asian region’s economic powerhouse.

Qatar Airways, the country’s primary carrier, is continually expanding its network, which now includes over 140 destinations.

On the other hand, Sabre Corporation and Qatar Airways are nearing the completion of a new distribution agreement that will provide long-term access to tickets via the Sabre travel marketplace.

Implementation work is underway to enable Qatar Airways’ unique NDC offers to be disseminated using Sabre’s new distribution capability (NDC), which enables a consistent end-to-end workflow that connects with well-established agency operations.

Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer, Sabre Travel Solutions stated, “A new approach to retailing is required in order to respond to the personalized service and enhanced flexibility that travellers expect.”