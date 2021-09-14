Ramiz Raja will decide Wasim Khan future in PCB within two months

Ramiz Raja to decide Wasim Khan’s future in PCB within two months
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has reviewed the performance of the CEO PCB, Wasim Khan.
As per the sources, Wasim had a meeting with Ramiz where the chairman reviewed the CEO’s performance.
It seemed like Ramiz is not satisfied with the performance and asked for two months’ time to decide Wasim’s future.
Meanwhile, Wasim has left the decision on the chairman who shared his plans in his first press conference.
It must be noted here that Wasim’s contract is expiring in 2022, and most likely, he will not get any extension for his role.
Read More
Pakistan qualifies for Round 8 in Asian Volleyball Championship
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has reviewed the performance of...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan’s Champions League against Liverpool
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has reviewed the performance of...
Mohammad Rizwan thanks Misbah and Waqar for serving Pakistan
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has reviewed the performance of...
Lasith Malinga takes retirement from all three formats of the game
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has reviewed the performance of...
Vernon Philander: ‘Excited to work with skilful young Pakistan cricketers’
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has reviewed the performance of...