Ramiz Raja to decide Wasim Khan’s future in PCB within two months

Suhaib Ahmed

14th Sep, 2021. 08:44 pm
Ramiz Raja will decide Wasim Khan future in PCB within two months

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has reviewed the performance of the CEO PCB, Wasim Khan.

As per the sources, Wasim had a meeting with Ramiz where the chairman reviewed the CEO’s performance.

It seemed like Ramiz is not satisfied with the performance and asked for two months’ time to decide Wasim’s future.

Meanwhile, Wasim has left the decision on the chairman who shared his plans in his first press conference.

It must be noted here that Wasim’s contract is expiring in 2022, and most likely, he will not get any extension for his role.

