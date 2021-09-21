Sharmila Farooqi expresses displeasure over Pakistani dramas

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former Sindh Assembly member Sharmila Farooqi has expressed her displeasure over the most popular drama ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’.

Yesterday, Sharmila Farooqi shared a screenshot of a scene from the drama Khuda and Mohabbat Season 3 in an Instagram post and raised the question that “In our dramas, the conversation between husband and wife could be shown in a normal way, but I don’t understand that the drama writer Why choose the path of violence? Why is violence against women chosen only when the hat falls off?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmila Saheba Faruqui s.i (@sharmilafaruqi)

She said that in the latest episode of the drama “Khuda Aur Mohabbat”, the character of the drama Nazim Shah slaps his wife on the issue of going to the shrine with Mahi.

She wrote that a husband and wife could talk under normal circumstances, but the writer showed that when a man gets angry, he calms down only by abusing women.

Sharmila Farooqi said that it is not known why our writers do not show men as polite in their dramas, why they show every man in such a way that the man gets angry and goes out of his mind and starts resorting to violence.