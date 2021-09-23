Sindh cabinet approves bus service project

Sindh Cabinet has allowed procurement of 250 hybrid buses for Sindh Intra District People’s Bus Service.

A session of the provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was given an update on the bus service project.

The meeting stated that these buses will run in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Sindh government had allotted eight billion rupees for the development in the fiscal year 2020-2021, while in 2021-2022 6.4 billion rupees have been allocated, the cabinet informed.

“The project when become operational, it will create 3000 vacancies,” the meeting told.

The cabinet permitted the proposal of obtaining buses for the project, which will be attained from China in December.

The NRTC will participate in bus terminals and other facilities.

The cabinet also permitted funding to agriculturalists for the Kharif crops. The meeting was informed that the federal government has permitted subvention for the Kharif crop.

The funding will be given to smaller-scale farmers, divided into two slabs i.e. a-category of farmers having up to 16 acres of land, while the B-category will be the agriculturalists having over 16 acres to 50 acres of land.

“Federal government and the Sindh government would have a ratio of 75:25 percent share in the subsidy,” according to the briefing.

However, 1200 rupees per acre subsidy will be given over the paddy and cotton seeds.

“The Board of Revenue (BoR) has collected the data of farmers on taluka level and the subsidy will be given to them through the Sindh Bank,” the cabinet further briefed. “Sindh Bank will issue the People’s Hari Card for release of the subsidy,” the meeting was informed.