US and Singapore firms partnering to increase Bitcoin adoption

Hodlnaut a Singapore-based cryptocurrency loaning platform will collaborate with Okcoin, a US-based cryptocurrency exchange in an effort to increase bitcoin adoption among the users.

Hodlnaut stated that this collaboration will enable users and those on Okcoin to buy cryptos and receive prizes on their holdings. The loaning platform further said that users in Singapore already use Okcoin as an approval on-ramp answer to go from the Singapore dollar to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

Okcoin’s Singapore general manager, Khairi Azmi stated, “We are building the next generation of tools to help onboard the investors and traders who have been on the fence about crypto,”

He further added,

“We believe that this partnership will contribute positively to the crypto ecosystem for consumers.”

As per the statement, Hodlnaut users will have the chance to earn $10 in BTC — roughly 0.00022 BTC at the time of publication, based on a price of $44,524 — for signing up for the platform and satisfying positive Know Your Customer and trading necessities. Okcoin users signing up for Hodlnaut will too be able to earn an additional benefit in sanction.