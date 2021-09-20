US to re-open in November for international tourists
The United States to re-open for air travelers from China, India, Britain, and many other European countries who have established COVID-19 vaccines in early November stated the White House.
The White House plans to allow non-U.S. citizen travelers from countries who have been banned from the United States since early 2020 as it transfers to the new necessities, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said.
The U.S. limitations were first levied on travelers from China in January 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and then protracted to other countries in the following months, without any clear strategy for how and when to lift them.
President Joe Biden in April of this year added new travel precincts on India, barring most non-U.S. citizens from arriving to the United States. Biden also overturned plans by Trump in January to revitalize limitations on European countries.
There will be some exclusions to the inoculation policy, officials said, including for youngsters not yet qualified to be inoculated.
The new guidelines do not yet relate to travelers crossing land borders with Mexico and Canada.
Airlines have heavily petitioned the White House for months to lift the restraints but were ineffective at having them raised in time for the summer travel period.
The White House stated in July that it had disquieted about the extremely infectious coronavirus Delta variant and an increasing number of U.S. COVID-19 cases.
The seven-day average of described U.S. COVID-19 cases has more than gathered since then.
