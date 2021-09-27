WAPDA and NBP will meet in the final of All Pakistan Hockey Tournament
‘WAPDA’ defeated ‘Pakistan Navy’, on the other hand, ‘NBP’ defeated ‘MPCL’ and qualify for the 3rd Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament at the Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium.
In the first semi-final, WAPDA outclassed Pakistan Navy after a one-sided contest by 3-0. Aleem Usman, Mubashir Ali, and Atiq Arshad scored a goal each for WAPDA.
Whereas, NBP’S skipper Abu Bakar Mehmood scored 2 goals against MPCL in the second semi-final to hand his team a spot in the final.
The final match tomorrow, between WAPDA and NBP will start at 03:30 PM, however, Pakistan Navy and MPCl will clash in the 3rd position match at 10:00 AM.
