Cabinet division circulates ordinance seeking amendments in NAB laws
The cabinet division has started circulating the ordinance seeking amendments in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) laws amongst the cabinet members, sources told Bol News on Wednesday.
Officials, privy to the matter, said that the cabinet members would approve the ordinance by today. Once the approval has been given, the ordinance will be sent to President Arif Alvi for his approval, they added.
According to the sources, the ordinance will allow the incumbent NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal to remain in place till a new chief of the anti-corruption watchdog is appointed.
“If there is no agreement between the prime minister and opposition leader on a new name, then it would be forwarded to a parliamentary committee,” shared the sources about what the ordnance entails.
The ordinance also proposes that anyone seeking to remove the NAB chairman will have to approach the Supreme Judicial Council.
PM agrees to consult opposition leader on new NAB chief
A day earlier, it was reported that PM Imran Khan had agreed to give an extension to the incumbent NAB chief Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal till the appointment of his successor.
In a major policy shift by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) federal government, the PM also agreed to consult with the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment of the new NAB chief.
Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, after attending a high-powered committee meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan regarding the appointment and proposed extension of the incumbent head of NAB, disclosed that the premier had agreed to consult the opposition leader over the matter.
Read More
PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani stopped from travelling to Italy
Opposition Leader in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani was stopped by officials...
Fans, friends and family attend Umer Sharif's funeral prayers in Karachi
KARACHI: Hundreds made their way to Karachi's Umer Sharif Park on Wednesday...
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Peshawar: ISPR
RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, formerly the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI),...
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to broaden maritime cooperation
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have decided to further enhance mutual interaction in...
Asad Umar rejects US think tank report, says CPEC projects carry no hidden debt
Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar categorically said on Wednesday that...