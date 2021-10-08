Deepika Padukone is giving major “Bossy Girl” vibes in her latest photo-shoot

Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 11:26 pm
Deepika Padukone

The Queen of Bollywood Deepika Padukone has recently collaborated with an American clothing brand Levis and gives some bossy vibes to her fans with her latest stunning snaps on Instagram.

The Padmaavat actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself from her latest shoot with Levis.

In the picture, Padukone donned a denim jacket with a white knotted t-shirt pairing with wide-legged denim pants.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

In other pictures, the actress can be seen wearing 3 piece sportswear. She complimented her look with hoops and tie her hair in a sleek bun.

