Jam Kamal step down as the president of the Balochistan Awami Party
Jam Kamal has stepped down as the president of the Balochistan Awami Party, but he is still holding the position of Chief Minister.
Its been an honour for me to be the first president of this party. BAP has shown great democratic values and space for all its members. No party has so much space of freedom as BAP has. Where everyone can express their views, suggestions and critics openly and with fear. I
— Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 1, 2021
Alhamdulillah for me seat, position and status has never been the criteria. Alhamdulillah worked for BAP from the first day and inshallah as a normal member would work more for it.
بی اے پی الحمدللہ برقرار ہے اور آنے والے دنوں میں مزید مضبوط ہوگی۔
— Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 2, 2021
He said that seat position and status do not have any importance for me, I have worked for BAP from the first day and will continue to do so.
Kamal further tweeted to clear the speculations spread by the opponents about resigning from the CM position.
I have not resigned from Chief Minister ship.
— Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 2, 2021
Read More
Pakistan reports an increase in Dengue cases
Peshawar: The dengue cases are constantly increasing in the province of KPK,...
PML-N lambasts President Alvi for ‘ignorance of parliamentary protocols’
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday slammed...
Umar Sharif’s death: Pakistani cricket community mourns the loss of a great entertainer
Veteran comedian Umer Sharif passed away today in Germany due to his...
Occupied Kashmir beekeepers head southward for warmth, honey and cash
PATHANKOT: As the winter months near, beekeepers of occupied Kashmiri like Abid...
Fans and friends pay tributes to the 'King of Comedy'
KARACHI: Pakistan is in a state of shock after the news of...