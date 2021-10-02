Jam Kamal step down as the president of the Balochistan Awami Party

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 08:55 pm
Balochistan Chief Minister Defeats Coronavirus

Jam Kamal has stepped down as the president of the Balochistan Awami Party, but he is still holding the position of Chief Minister.

He said that seat position and status do not have any importance for me, I have worked for BAP from the first day and will continue to do so.

Kamal further tweeted to clear the speculations spread by the opponents about resigning from the CM position.

 

 

