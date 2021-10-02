Jam Kamal step down as the president of the Balochistan Awami Party

Jam Kamal has stepped down as the president of the Balochistan Awami Party, but he is still holding the position of Chief Minister.

Its been an honour for me to be the first president of this party. BAP has shown great democratic values and space for all its members. No party has so much space of freedom as BAP has. Where everyone can express their views, suggestions and critics openly and with fear. I — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 1, 2021

Alhamdulillah for me seat, position and status has never been the criteria. Alhamdulillah worked for BAP from the first day and inshallah as a normal member would work more for it. بی اے پی الحمدللہ برقرار ہے اور آنے والے دنوں میں مزید مضبوط ہوگی۔ — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 2, 2021

He said that seat position and status do not have any importance for me, I have worked for BAP from the first day and will continue to do so.

Kamal further tweeted to clear the speculations spread by the opponents about resigning from the CM position.