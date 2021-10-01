Kim Sharma and Leander Paes couple spotted at Juhu’s Soho House – Exclusive!

The speculated couple of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have made their first public appearance. The couple seemed certain to be head over heels in love with each other.

The couple has now come out from holding each other on Instagram (see pic below) to holding hands in public.

Last night, Leander and Kim were seen at the Soho House in Juhu, hardly half a kilometer from the beach.

The two reached together and left together as well. Kim looked beautiful, while Paes looked well-dressed.

They arrived composed holding hands and the hands continued grasping for a long time that they sat there.

They could hardly take their eyes off each other, and if at all someone didn’t recognize them.

Everyone understood that this is passionate love.

Fans are asking if the wedding bells are near. Leander is still fighting a court battle with Rhea Pillai.

Whereas Kim Sharma dated Harshvardhan Rane last year and Yuvraj Singh previous to that for four years.

In the provisional, she was supposedly seeing Amit Sadh (he had denied it) and Ali Punjani.