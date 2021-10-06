Latest National T20 Cup Schedule 2021: Match Timings, and Venues
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) updated the announced schedule and squads for the National T20 Cup 2021 after 4 players tested positive for COVID-19.
The second leg of the National T20 Cup 2021 is now being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Gaddafi Stadium will host 15 matches.
Both semi-finals will be played on 12th October with the first match to commence at 03:00 PM and the second match to begin at 07:30 PM. The final match will be held at 07:30 PM.
National T20 Schedule 2021
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Sept 23, Thu
|Balochistan vs Northern
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 23, Thu
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Sept 24, Fri
|Sindh vs Southern Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 24, Fri
|Balochistan vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Sept 25, Sat
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 25, Sat
|Sindh vs Northern
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Sept 26, Sun
|Balochistan vs Southern Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 26, Sun
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Sept 29, Wed
|Sindh vs Balochistan
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 29, Wed
|Northern vs Southern Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Sept 30, Thu
|Northern vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Sept 30, Thu
|Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Oct 1, Fri
|Balochistan vs Southern Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Oct 1, Fri
|Northern vs Sindh
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Oct 2, Sat
|Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Oct 2, Sat
|Sindh vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Oct 3, Sun
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|03:00 PM
|Oct 3, Sun
|Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|07:30 PM
|Oct 6, Wed
|Central Punjab vs Sindh
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 6, Wed
|Southern Punjab vs Northern
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 7, Thu
|Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 7, Thu
|Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 8, Fri
|Central Punjab vs Northern
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 8, Fri
|Southern Punjab vs Sindh
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 9, Sat
|Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 9, Sat
|Northern vs Balochistan
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 10, Sun
|Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 10, Sun
|Balochistan vs Central Punjab
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 11, Mon
|Sindh vs Balochistan
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 11, Mon
|Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 12, Tue
|No.1 vs No.4 Team
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|03:00 PM
|Oct 12, Tue
|No.2 Team vs No.3 Team
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
|Oct 13, Wed
|Final
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|07:30 PM
