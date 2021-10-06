Latest National T20 Cup Schedule 2021: Match Timings, and Venues

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) updated the announced schedule and squads for the National T20 Cup 2021 after 4 players tested positive for COVID-19.

The second leg of the National T20 Cup 2021 is now being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Gaddafi Stadium will host 15 matches.

Both semi-finals will be played on 12th October with the first match to commence at 03:00 PM and the second match to begin at 07:30 PM. The final match will be held at 07:30 PM.

National T20 Schedule 2021