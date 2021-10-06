Latest National T20 Cup Schedule 2021: Match Timings, and Venues

06th Oct, 2021. 11:25 pm
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) updated the announced schedule and squads for the National T20 Cup 2021 after 4 players tested positive for COVID-19.

The second leg of the National T20 Cup 2021 is now being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Gaddafi Stadium will host 15 matches.

Both semi-finals will be played on 12th October with the first match to commence at 03:00 PM and the second match to begin at 07:30 PM. The final match will be held at 07:30 PM.

National T20 Schedule 2021

Date Match Time
Sept 23, Thu Balochistan vs Northern

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 23, Thu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Sept 24, Fri Sindh vs Southern Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 24, Fri Balochistan vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Sept 25, Sat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 25, Sat Sindh vs Northern

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Sept 26, Sun Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 26, Sun Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Sept 29, Wed Sindh vs Balochistan

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 29, Wed Northern vs Southern Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Sept 30, Thu Northern vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Sept 30, Thu Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Oct 1, Fri Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Oct 1, Fri Northern vs Sindh

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Oct 2, Sat Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Oct 2, Sat Sindh vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Oct 3, Sun Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 03:00 PM
Oct 3, Sun Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 07:30 PM
Oct 6, Wed Central Punjab vs Sindh

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 6, Wed Southern Punjab vs Northern

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 7, Thu Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 7, Thu Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 8, Fri Central Punjab vs Northern

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 8, Fri Southern Punjab vs Sindh

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 9, Sat Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 9, Sat Northern vs Balochistan

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 10, Sun Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 10, Sun Balochistan vs Central Punjab

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 11, Mon Sindh vs Balochistan

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 11, Mon Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 12, Tue No.1 vs No.4 Team

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 03:00 PM
Oct 12, Tue No.2 Team vs No.3 Team

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM
Oct 13, Wed Final

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 07:30 PM

 

