Mathira finally replies to the leaked video scandal

Mathira is the most recent star to receive immense backlash over the leaked videos scandal. The bold and beautiful media personality has once again landed in hot waters as her alleged explicit leaked videos storm the internet.

The 29-year-old is now the subject of public scrutiny and is surely the subject of contentious headlines after spreading like wildfire on social media.

Mathira has finally responded to the incident, expressing her displeasure. Terming the videos ‘fake and edited’, the Sirf Tum Hi To Ho actor shared screenshots of a chat on her Instagram stories.

She claimed that her face had been placed into the recordings using face-swapping applications or editing.

In one of the screenshots, she explained how the nude videos are doctored. Moreover, she promised to take legal action against the culprit.

“A video circulating on internet have been edited. The other two videos are mine because I posted them publicly on Snapchat but a stupid and nude one is edited and not me. My body is tattooed everywhere and so are my fingers. Please stop this nonsense. Whoever edited this will be punished, InshAllah”, she wrote.