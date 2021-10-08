National T20 Cup: Live | Sindh vs Southern Punjab | Match 24

National T20 Cup live score, Sindh vs Southern Punjab live cricket score streaming online: Sindh will face Southern Punjab in the 24th match of National T20 Cup played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Southern Punjab has won the toss and chose to field first.

So far, Sindh has played seven matches and won four matches, on the other hand, Southern Punjab has played eight matches and won only two matches.

Sindh stands on the fourth position of the points table with 8 points and 0.240 net runs rate, while Southern Punjab stands on the last position of the points table with 4 points and -0.420 net run rate.

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Match Details

Time:- 07:30 PM IST

Stadium: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Live Score

Keep refreshing this page timely to stay updated!

Team Score Over Sindh 68-2 6 Southern Punjab

Watch Live Streaming

Sindh:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood.

Southern Punjab:

Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.