Nepra imposes Rs31 million fine on Hesco for negligence

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine of Rs31 million on the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) on the charges of negligence, resulting in fatal incidents during the period July 2019 to October 2020, a statement said.

The authority upon receipt of reports of 15 deaths due to different electrocution incidents during the abovementioned period, constituted a three member investigation committee under Section 27A of the Nepra Act 1997 to visit the relevant areas, conduct investigation and ascertain the facts and possible violations of the Nepra laws, rules and regulations.

The investigation committee’s report revealed that 12 of the total 15 fatalities occurred due to Hesco’s negligence. These fatalities included five Hesco employees and seven general people.

Therefore, the authority issued a show-cause notice to Hesco under Section 27B of the Nepra Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to the power utility.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of Hesco and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the authority concluded that the power utility has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards, as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

Further, Hesco failed to report these fatalities to the authority in a prescribed manner as envisaged under the Nepra Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules, 2005.

The authority has; therefore, imposed a fine of Rs31 million on Hesco. It has also noticed that Hesco has given compensation of Rs3.5 million each to the families of its employees who lost their lives in these electrocution accidents; however, no compensation has been given to the families of seven deceased persons from the general public.

The authority has; therefore, directed the Hesco to compensate the families of the deceased from the general public equal to the amount given to its deceased employees’ families (Rs3.5 million each) and documentary evidence of the same would be shared with the authority.