Netflix’s Squid Game memes have taken over the internet

Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 03:39 pm
Netflix’s Squid Game memes have taken over the internet

The Korean or Hallyu wave has been sweeping Pakistan for some time, but the current smash Netflix show Squid Game is at the forefront of it all. While the show’s premise is brutal, it has inspired some humorous memes from netizens who have come up with desi interpretations.

For its mind-boggling plot twists and captivating narrative, the Korean drama, which premiered in September, has become a fan favorite not just in Pakistan but around the world.

The dystopian, Hunger Games-style survival program, which was inspired by Korean children’s games, has sparked worldwide debate, capturing raw emotions of how far the “have nots” are willing to go for money.

Despite the fact that the program, which took ten years to create, contains many violent depictions and sorrowful situations, the memes are likely to elicit a lot of laughs. From brands to popular video games like Assassin’s Creed, everyone has jumped on board.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice the striking parallels between the new Netflix show Squid Game and the Bollywood film Luck as soon as it premiered. Fans have recently claimed that Bollywood was the first to approach the theme in 2009.

Many people have pointed out that the series and the movie share a similar narrative. Both novels concentrate on people who are thirsty for money and fight with one another in dangerous games in order to earn the prizes provided by a bored millionaire.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

4 mins ago
Watch: Police officer saves colleague from out-of-control car

In the United States, a fellow cop was spared from a severe...
15 mins ago
Watch: Arunachal boy raps Gully Boy song ‘Apna Time Aayega’, video goes viral

With his spectacular performance in Gully Boy, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh wowed...
52 mins ago
Mashal Khan looks flawlessly beautiful in her latest bridal shoot

Mashal Khan, the showbiz queen, looks stunning in a recent bridal photoshoot...
1 hour ago
LSA 2021: Mehwish Hayat recharges with backstage enthusiasm and bustle

The Lux Style Awards 2021 are just around the corner, and this...
1 hour ago
Uri Geller claims that aliens are to blame for the Facebook outage

The TV psychic Uri Geller believes that extraterrestrials are to blame for...
1 hour ago
Farah Khan praises Gauri Khan amid the Aryan Khan's controversy

Following the arrest of son Aryan Khan in a narcotics case, Bollywood...