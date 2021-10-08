Netflix’s Squid Game memes have taken over the internet
The Korean or Hallyu wave has been sweeping Pakistan for some time, but the current smash Netflix show Squid Game is at the forefront of it all. While the show’s premise is brutal, it has inspired some humorous memes from netizens who have come up with desi interpretations.
For its mind-boggling plot twists and captivating narrative, the Korean drama, which premiered in September, has become a fan favorite not just in Pakistan but around the world.
The dystopian, Hunger Games-style survival program, which was inspired by Korean children’s games, has sparked worldwide debate, capturing raw emotions of how far the “have nots” are willing to go for money.
Despite the fact that the program, which took ten years to create, contains many violent depictions and sorrowful situations, the memes are likely to elicit a lot of laughs. From brands to popular video games like Assassin’s Creed, everyone has jumped on board.
You have 10 minutes, which strategy are you choosing? pic.twitter.com/jGk5fgBcYm
— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 5, 2021
Eliminate cravings, feast now! #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/ewffXuYJkO
— dominos_india (@dominos_india) October 7, 2021
#SquidGame × Bhaag Milkha Bhaag pic.twitter.com/85BztUQwqq
— Sourabh 4.0 (@Mayhememe) October 7, 2021
Me motivating others on social media all day
Me alone at night pic.twitter.com/MkAJuENjER
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) October 7, 2021
Students during suprise math test pic.twitter.com/2I07P0qfgz
— VIKRANT🥤 (@uffvikrant7) October 7, 2021
Me in a family function without my favourite cousin pic.twitter.com/KgmBZDY4NY
— Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) October 6, 2021
Me smiling & laughing on call with my friend
my mom : pic.twitter.com/obPpzeXaIS
— Rehaan ツ 🇮🇳 (@rehaanastic) October 6, 2021
I think I downloaded the wrong episode of #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/uRQWG9D5NH
— त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) October 7, 2021
If Squid Game happened in India pic.twitter.com/Arc9SZ2i2i
— Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) October 7, 2021
If squid game was made in India pic.twitter.com/YFwHtLFfsb
— sankastics (@runwal_sanket) October 7, 2021
No one can destroy Akki Bhai😎 pic.twitter.com/TULpC6zPZg
— shruti (@JustShruting) October 7, 2021
Netizens couldn’t help but notice the striking parallels between the new Netflix show Squid Game and the Bollywood film Luck as soon as it premiered. Fans have recently claimed that Bollywood was the first to approach the theme in 2009.
Many people have pointed out that the series and the movie share a similar narrative. Both novels concentrate on people who are thirsty for money and fight with one another in dangerous games in order to earn the prizes provided by a bored millionaire.
