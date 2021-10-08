Back to school: Murad Raas wants students to follow Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE: A day after the federal government gave a green signal to schools for the resumption of “normal classes” from October 11, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas welcomed students back to their old routine and urged them to follow Covid-19 SOPs.

Raas on Friday also announced that all public and private schools of Punjab will start their regular classes from October 11.

ANNOUNCEMENT

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to start their regular/standard calendar classes on Monday October 11th, 2021. No more staggered approach. Welcome back to the previous routine. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) October 8, 2021

“No more staggered approach. Welcome back to the previous routine. Please follow SOPs issued by the government,” he tweeted.

After a significant decrease in the number of coronavirus cases and positivity ratio in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed the resumption of routine classes at educational institutes.

Chairman NCOC Asad Umar had made the decision public on Twitter.

Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 7, 2021

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan also apprised the media about launching a campaign in schools for vaccination of children aged 12 and above against coronavirus.

Mobile teams would be visiting the educational institutions for vaccination, and Saturday had been fixed for vaccinating children in schools, he had added. Similarly, the last weeks of October and November had been fixed for vaccinating students in their institutions, he had maintained.

Statistics 8 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,619

Positive Cases: 912

Positivity %: 1.99%

Deaths : 26

Patients on Critical Care: 2763 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 8, 2021

The PM’s aide reiterated that the approved vaccines were safe. Hence, the parents should not hesitate from getting their children vaccinated.

“This is important not only to ensure their uninterrupted studies but also to take the country towards normalcy,” he had said.

Complete vaccination of children aged 12, and above has been made mandatory by November 30, according to Sultan.

According to the reports, the average number of new infections reported each day in Pakistan has fallen by more than 1,600 over the last three weeks, which is 28% of the previous peak.