Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud passed away, Saudi official news agency SPA reported.

“The Royal Court announced on Sunday that Prince Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud has passed away,” the report said.

The funeral prayer will be performed on Sunday afternoon in Riyadh, the Royal Court’s announcement added.