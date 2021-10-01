Shabana Azmi reveals her relationship with ‘married man’ Javed Akhtar, says her parents did not approve of her relationship

The experienced actress of Bollywood Shabana Azmi recently revealed her relationship with Javed Akhtar who was formerly married to Honey Irani.

While a chat session with Twinkle Khanna on YouTube, Shabana Azmi stated how her parents disproved of her relationship with already married man Javed Akhtar who also had kids.

When she was asked if it was tough, the senior actress called it ‘really tough’ for the people part of it as she remembered gossip about it.

She further remembered how people used to call her a feminist and examined her situation, she proclaimed that she simply had no choice because the explanation of her point of view would have directed to more gossip and assumptions.

She stated that she decided to go silent about her personal life as people got to know about it in time.

Furthermore, Azmi gave due credit to Javed Akhtar’s first wife Honey Irani, Shabana added that she under no circumstances tried to poison the minds of their children, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar against her.

She also stated how Honey sent their kids with Shabana and Javed to London when they started bonding at a young age and came up with a ‘healthy relationship.’

However, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar tied the knot in 1984.