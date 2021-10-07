Shahid Afridi is holding the record of bowling the fastest ball by a spinner

Former Pakistani spinner, Shahid Afridi is holding the record of bowling the fastest spin ball at the speed of 134km/h.

Shahid first played his international match against Kenya in 1996. After which there was no looking back for him who notched milestones after milestones.

After some time, he also became the captain of the Pakistan cricket team. Out of innumerable records, he bagged the golden memoir of the fastest delivery to bowl by a spinner in the history of cricket.

Shahid Afridi finds his name in this lucrative list after unleashing a blinder against Tim Southee during one of the T20I matches in New Zealand.

He was completely flummoxed as the ball climbed awkwardly only to edge past the bails of the wicket.

The incident happened on the 14th over as New Zealand crumbled down while hunting a massive target posed by the Pakistani team.

Have a look:

5 fastest deliveries bowled by spinners:

Shahid Afridi to Tim Southee (134 KMPH)

Anil Kumble to Marcus Trescothick (118 KMPH)

Piyush Chawla to Shane Watson (117 KMPH)

Krunal Pandya to Marcus Stoinis (112.5 KMPH)

Shadab Khan to Joe Root (111 KMPH)