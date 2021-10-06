The imprisoned man became a billionaire

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 07:57 pm

The city of Simi Valley, California, has reached a $21 million settlement with a man wrongly imprisoned for nearly 40 years in the killing of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son.

A man has been jailed for 40 years in the small California town of Sammy Valley for killing his girlfriend and her innocent child but has now been acquitted.

The man is now 71 years old after being acquitted of murder. The Los Angeles Times reported that Craig Gauri was released after no evidence was found against him and that an agreement had now been reached between the city government and Craig Gauri to serve 39 years in prison.

Under which the local government will provide 21 million US dollars to a 71-year-old man, ie 2 billion rupees besides Pakistani rupees.

