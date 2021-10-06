The imprisoned man became a billionaire
The city of Simi Valley, California, has reached a $21 million settlement with a man wrongly imprisoned for nearly 40 years in the killing of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son.
A man has been jailed for 40 years in the small California town of Sammy Valley for killing his girlfriend and her innocent child but has now been acquitted.
The man is now 71 years old after being acquitted of murder. The Los Angeles Times reported that Craig Gauri was released after no evidence was found against him and that an agreement had now been reached between the city government and Craig Gauri to serve 39 years in prison.
Under which the local government will provide 21 million US dollars to a 71-year-old man, ie 2 billion rupees besides Pakistani rupees.
Read More
Bear finds a GoPro camera in the snow and became curious about it
The bear tried to devour it many times but failed since it...
Food can make people fat if they post it on Instagram
According to a new study, posting food photos on Instagram and other...
Wanted guy is discovered hiding under a blanket with his feet protruding
Police have published a photo of a wanted guy who was discovered...
Earwax, a wonderful immune system given by nature
Producing earwax is nature’s way of lubricating our ears and protecting them....
Two Sisters claims a stranger's body inside their mother's coffin
According to a story, two sisters from North Carolina made a stunning...