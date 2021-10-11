UNICEF urges Afghan caretaker govt to resume kids’ vaccination drives

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Oct, 2021. 11:38 am

KABUL: The United Nations children’s fund (UNICEF) has urged the Taliban’s caretaker government to resume children’s vaccination amid fear of spreading polio and measles in war-affected Afghanistan.

“The health system is about to collapse, we have weeks, not months or years. We will have humanitarian catastrophe,” UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi was quoted as saying in a statement on Twitter last Sunday.

Abdi, who recently ended a four-day visit to Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan, stressed the need for children access to basic healthcare, immunization, nutrition, water and sanitation and child protection services.

Quoted by the statement, Abdi called for an immediate resumption of measles and Covid-19 immunization campaigns to help protect children and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Several cases of polio and measles were reported in Afghanistan as the vaccination campaign had been affected following Taliban’s takeover in mid-August.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 mins ago
How Serbia became the world's latest Covid hotspot

BELGRADE: Packed bars, few masks and almost no restrictions -- in Serbia...
6 mins ago
North Korea's Kim says US is 'root cause' of tensions

SEOUL: The leader of nuclear-armed North Korea, Kim Jong Un, has blamed...
10 mins ago
Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief

Washington: Debt loads in low-income countries surged 12 per cent to a...
1 hour ago
UN chief calls for injection of liquidity into Afghan economy

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for the injection...
3 hours ago
15 dead after heavy rain, floods in China coal region

BEIJING:  At least 15 people have died during unseasonably heavy rain and...
12 hours ago
WHO experts back booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

GENEVA - Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended on Monday...