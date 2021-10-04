All social media sites including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram crash down

04th Oct, 2021. 09:12 pm

All social media platforms temporarily crash down in the world. The social media websites and apps include Whatsapp, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok are not working.

Shortly after the first report arrived, the hashtag #facebookdown became a trend on Twitter, with users around the world reporting connectivity issues.

Facebook has not yet commented on the outage.

These are some of the most popular social media apps in the world, but Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger all seem to have crashed this afternoon.

Both the hashtags #instagramisdown and WhatsApp are trending on Twitter, saying that many users checked their internet connection when they couldn’t access Facebook.

