Xiaomi to hit Pakistani market with Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro this month

Global tech giant Xiaomi to hit the Pakistani smartphone market with not one, but two devices, Xiaomi Mi 11T & 11T Pro.

Reports are that this time around, they have mostly kept their concentration on refining the camera game so we can assume better-quality & better cameras.

Both the Mi 11T and 11T Pro will have the AMOLED display with remarkable/super-fast charge time (The Mi 11 T Pro is said to have a record-breaking quick charge time).

Both devices are 5g supported, which is noticeably needed and very cool.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset ensures that Mi 11 T is one of the fastest devices in the game.

The Mi 11 T pro features the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With a 108MP wide-angle camera and sound by Harmon Kardon, the new Mi 11 T and 11 T Pro has enormous prospects to be one of the prominent devices.

Advanced AI algorithms joined with the latest chip & hardware make it the one device that does the whole thing for you from taking film photos to skillfully classifying footage.

The Xiaomi fans are keeping their fingers crossed to get multiple memory variants, coupled with 8-16GB RAM making this device a super-camera.

An anonymous source exposed that the price for Mi 11 T starts under 85,000 PKR and 120,000 PKR for the Pro model.

However, Pre-bookings will start from the first week of October (somewhere between 3rd October – 7th October) and the devices will be up for sale soon after.

Fingers are crossed for these capable & innovative designs with astonishing enhancements & features!